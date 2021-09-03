$143.49 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce $143.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.90 million. fuboTV reported sales of $61.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $29.73 on Friday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

