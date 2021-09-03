14,558 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 264.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.53. 438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

