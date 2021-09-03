$154.39 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce $154.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $646.26 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $827.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

