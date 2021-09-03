$156.77 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $156.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $162.78 million. Switch posted sales of $128.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $686.36 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 997,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Switch by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Switch by 132,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Switch by 114.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,839 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

