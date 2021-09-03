$16.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $16.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 468,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 135,883 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.60 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.