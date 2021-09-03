$163.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $163.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $180.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $189.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $625.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $654.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $677.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $4,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Orion Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 139,432 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

