17,921 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

