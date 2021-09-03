17,921 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ACHC stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
