180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 3,800 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $28,082.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 15,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,593. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

