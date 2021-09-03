1World Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $11,526.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00788961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047070 BTC.

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

