$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $3,076,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.