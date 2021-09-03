$20.12 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $20.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $80.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.56 million to $83.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $98.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $601.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

