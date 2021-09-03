$21.04 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $21.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.59 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 587,519 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.