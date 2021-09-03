$22.23 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post $22.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.77 million and the lowest is $21.69 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $86.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $87.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.55 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $106.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

