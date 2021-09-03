$272.93 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $272.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.80 million and the lowest is $243.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -89.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.