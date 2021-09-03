$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post sales of $3.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 494.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $10.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 million to $17.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $22.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. Aegis began coverage on XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $355.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $46.32.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

