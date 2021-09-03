$3.61 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $262.52 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $268.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.