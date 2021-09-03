$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post $3.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

