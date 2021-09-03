$3.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.91. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $609.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.70.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

