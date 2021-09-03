$3.79 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.02. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $198.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

