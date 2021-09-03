$3.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.90. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $486.24 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

