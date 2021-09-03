$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. Adobe reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

ADBE opened at $664.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $669.85.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.