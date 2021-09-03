$3.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the lowest is $3.83. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AMG opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

