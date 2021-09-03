$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $306.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the lowest is $287.17 million. Ameresco reported sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $1,829,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $386,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

