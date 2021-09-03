$306.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $306.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.60 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,064 shares of company stock valued at $16,732,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.26.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

