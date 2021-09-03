$39.58 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $39.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.30 million and the highest is $40.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $167.21 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

