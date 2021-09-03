4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 69% against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $178,067.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.