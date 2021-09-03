$5.31 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce $5.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.87 million and the highest is $8.87 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $15.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $25.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $28.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,780 shares of company stock worth $365,633 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

