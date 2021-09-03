$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $5.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $8.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $41.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $23.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,581 shares of company stock worth $1,072,366 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

