51,524 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.05% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 111,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.82 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

