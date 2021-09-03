$586.85 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post sales of $586.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.00 million and the highest is $598.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,339,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,919,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $53,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

