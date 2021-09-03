59,200 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

