5,982 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $14.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.29. The stock had a trading volume of 357,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.28, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.