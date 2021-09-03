6,224 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLAC traded up $4.04 on Friday, hitting $341.75. The company had a trading volume of 476,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.16. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

