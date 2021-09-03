67,519 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

