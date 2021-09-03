$69.65 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report sales of $69.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.30 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $402.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $430.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

EURN stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.