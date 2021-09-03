$7.39 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post $7.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the lowest is $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.