71,000 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

