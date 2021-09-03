73,000 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.33. 9,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,196. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

