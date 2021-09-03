$752.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post sales of $752.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.70 million and the lowest is $682.30 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $890.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

