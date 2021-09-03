$77.69 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report sales of $77.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $77.87 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $756.24 million, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Digi International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.