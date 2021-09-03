785 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,865.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,658.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,379.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

