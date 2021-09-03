89,000 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of DLocal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $42,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.