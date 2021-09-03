8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0031 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $952,463.28 and approximately $616,818.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001465 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.