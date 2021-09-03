$961.80 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post sales of $961.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.60 million and the highest is $965.00 million. GMS posted sales of $802.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GMS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GMS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of GMS by 105,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

