ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 75.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ABB by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $37.51 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.