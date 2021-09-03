AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

ABBV traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $111.67. 267,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

