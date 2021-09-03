Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 40,761 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.63. 330,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,871. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.