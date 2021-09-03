ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

AAVMY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

