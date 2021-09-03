Abyss Price Reaches $0.0375 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Abyss has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $295,634.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

