Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

